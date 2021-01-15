Juliette Ham White, 82, of Cuthbert died on Saturday, January 16, 2021 in the Fellowship Home at Cotton Hill in Cuthbert. Graveside funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Monday, January 18, 2021 in the Damascus Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Ben Crowdis officiating.
Mrs. White was born on August 26, 1938 in Abbeville, AL the daughter of the late Albert Victor and Addie Lou Jones Ham. She was high school graduate, Secretary for Health Master and a member of the Cuthbert First Baptist Church where she was a member of the Winsome Sunday School Class. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Robert E. "Buck" White, a Granddaughter, Betsy Anne Dunlap, a Sister, Faye Daye and 2 Brothers, Orvis Ham and Dwaine "Mac" Ham.
Survivors include a Daughter, Karla (Charles) Smith of Albany, a Son, Tim (Cathy) White of Cuthbert, 3 Grandchildren, India Katherine Bell, Decatur, GA, Cristin (Jeremy) Peavy of Cuthbert, Lee (Brittany) White of Warner Robins, GA, a Sister, Sybil (Marvin) Peak of Cuthbert, 2 Sisters-in-law, Willie Faye Hamm of Dothan and Pat Ham of Ozark, a Brother, Truette (Mary) Hamm of Abbeville and 6 Grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Monday at the Damascus Baptist Church Cemetery from 1:00 PM until service time. Masks are encouraged and social distancing will be required. Memorials may be made to the NAMI at P. O. Box 72446 Albany. Ga 31708 or albanynami@gmail.com
LUNSFORD FUNERAL HOME
CUTHBERT, GA 229/732-2148
