Julius Bullard
Albany, GA
Julius Bullard
Mr. Julius Bullard, 88, of Albany, Georgia departed this life Saturday, September 21, 2019 at his residence. Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. from the Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 901 S. Westover Blvd, Albany, Georgia. Interment will follow in the Greene Cemetery, Flat Creek Road, Cedar Springs, Georgia. His remains will lie in state at the church Saturday from 10:00 A.M. until the service hour. The family will receive relatives and friends at 505 Springfield Drive, Albany, Georgia. Meadows Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences to the family by visiting Meadows' website at www.meadowsofalbany.com

