June Barlow, 62, of Albany, GA, died July 6, 2019 at Wynfield Health and Rehabilitation Center. A private family interment will be held in Eastman, GA.
June was born on May 31, 1957 in Eastman, GA to the Late John T. Barlow, Sr. and Evelyn Westbrook Barlow. She graduated from high school and moved from Hawkinsville, GA to Albany, GA in 1981. June graduated from the Darton School of Nursing in 1984, was last employed with the Medical Center of Central Georgia. She was a member of Eastside Baptist Church. June was preceded in death by her brothers, Alton Barlow, J.T. Barlow, Jr., and Sonnie Barlow.
Survivors include her children, Mandy (Andre) Northcutt of Leesburg, GA and Danyel (Heath) Scroggins of Eufaula, AL, her grandchildren, C.J., Hannah, Zoey, Taylor and Wade, her siblings, Felton (Susie) Barlow, Zelton (Anne) Barlow, Gerald (Sharon) Barlow and Janelle Payne all of Eastman, GA, May (Sandy) Browning of Cedar Grove, GA, Joyce Griffin of Watkinsville, GA and Gail (Steve) Tomlinson of Nashville, GA.
Those desiring may make contributions in memory of June to The American Cancer Society, 804 Cherry Street Suite A, Macon, GA 31201 or https://donate3.cancer.org.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
Mathews Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, GA 31721
(229) 435-5657
