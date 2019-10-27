Justin M. Robinson, Jr., 88, died on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 in Dalton, GA.
He was preceded in death by his wife Joan Joiner Robinson and his parents Justin M. Robinson, Sr. and Fannie Eaddy Robinson. He is survived by his son Justin M. Robinson, III (Donna Harbin Robinson) of Germantown, TN; daughter Eaddy Robinson Elrod (David J. Elrod) of Dalton, Georgia; and three grandchildren Tori Robinson, Grace Robinson McCay (Chandler McCay), and Roman Elrod.
He was born in Albany, Georgia, on May 22, 1931 and graduated from Albany High School in 1948. In 1953, he received his BBA from the University of Georgia. A veteran of the U.S. Air Force, Robinson was a Second Lieutenant and served as Aircraft Controller with the 633 AC&W Squadron at Wheelus Air Force base in Tripoli, Libya.
Following his military service, he returned to Albany where he married Joan Joiner in 1959 and was a member of Porterfield Methodist Church. Work took him from Albany to Southern Pines, NC, and later to Dalton, GA, where he retired in 1990 from his role as Vice President of Manufacturing at Coronet Carpets. Robinson was a member of Dalton First United Methodist Church.
His memorial service will be held Saturday November 2, 2019 10:00AM at Crown Hill Cemetery. Rev. Stan Glass will be officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Dalton First
United Methodist Church, 500 S. Thornton Avenue, Dalton, GA 30720.
Kimbrell-Stern, Inc.
Albany, GA
229-883-4152
