Kaitlyn Burch

Kaitlyn Diane Burch, 18, 0f Leesburg, died Tuesday, October 1, 2019. A funeral mass will be held Friday, October 4, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Teresa's Catholic Church. Visitation will be held Thursday evening, October 3, 2019 at Kimbrell-Stern from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM. Rev. Ray Levreault.
Katie was born in Albany, GA but was raised mostly in the Lee County area. She attended St. Teresa's Catholic School from kindergarten through the 8th grade and graduated from Lee County High School in 2019. She was currently enrolled at Georgia Southwestern State University. Katie played soccer until the 10th grade, enjoyed shopping, especially when buying her shoes, enjoyed watching movies, listening to her music, snapchat and was meticulous about her hair and makeup as any teenage girl would be and lived life to the absolute fullest. She was a very happy and care free child with a beautiful soul.
Survivors include her mother and step father, Jennifer Hunter (Michael) of Lee County, her father and step mother, Robert Burch (Beth) of Sylvester, GA, 2 sisters, Alex Hunter of Birmingham, AL and Sydney Hunter of Leesburg, GA, maternal grandparents, James (Jimmy) and Linda Lawson of Leesburg, GA, Two uncles James "Jimbo" Lawson Jr. (Jenna) of Statesboro, GA, Austin Lawson (Tiffany) , of Leesburg, GA, and 4 aunts, Elizabeth Chitty of Augusta, GA Lyn Swilley (Wayman) of Newton, GA, Angie Fulghum (Joe) of Shellman, GA and Melissa Hay (Wallace) of Newton, GA and her loving dog, "Gracie."
Memorials may be made to the JDRF (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation) , 26 Broadway , 14th Floor, New York, NY 10004
