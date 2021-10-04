Kalvin Bentley

GySgt. Kalvin "Gunny" L. Bentley (USMC, ret), of Albany, the cherished husband, devoted father, and adored grandfather passed away on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at the age of 62.
Kalvin was born March 11, 1959 in Saginaw Michigan. After retiring from the United States Marine Corp, Kalvin worked as a government contractor. He was a shooting and hunting enthusiast, history book reader, ammunition reloader, rainy day greeter at church, and his grandson, Eli's, partner in searching for Bigfoot.
Surviving are his wife Jean; daughters Jenice Bentley and Jessica Carter; son Devin O'Donnell; and grandson Eli. Also surviving are his brother, Brian and his wife Lin Bentley, and sister, Theresa Barday; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents John Bentley and Lucille Kleeman; his brothers Dennis Bentley, Kevin Bentley and Gary Bentley; his sisters Lorraine Eineder and Kathy Nemeth; and his daughter, Rebecca Sendtko.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to Grace City Church Forward Building Fund, 2504 Archwood Dr, Albany, GA 31707.
A Celebration of Kalvin's life will be held at Grace City Church in Albany, GA at 11 am, on October 6, 2021. The celebration will continue at the residence throughout the afternoon and evening.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.