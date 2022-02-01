Karen Johnson, 65, of Eager, AZ, formerly of Albany, GA passed from this life to her new glorious life in heaven on Friday, January 28, 2022 at the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix, AZ after battling a lengthy illness. Karen's husband, son, and sister were by her bedside as she left this world standing on the promises of Christ her King.
Visitation will be held Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Acree followed by funeral services at 11:00 a.m. Pastor Tim Bass, Pastor Eric Eidenire, Pastor Richard Collins and Dr. Ryan West will officiate. A private family committal service will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery.
Karen was born August 16, 1956 to John R. and Mary M. Harvey in Orlando, FL. Her loving family experienced the exciting Air Force life moving together to many states in Karen's growing up years. She graduated from Dougherty High School in 1976. Karen enjoyed a successful and lengthy career in the financial world as an Office Administrator and Mortgage Loan Officer.
Karen was a member of Idyllwild Bible Church in California where she served and loved Jesus and people. She loved to celebrate life and no birthday, holiday or season was ignored. Gathering around her kitchen island was a joyous time of delicious foods, love and laughter. In her retirement, Karen loved to garden and make things grow. Her favorites were her old-fashioned petunias grown from her Momma's seeds. Karen enjoyed crafting beautiful quilts, wreaths and hand puppets, hats and scarves for children worldwide. Karen opened her heart to all people and loved her family beautifully. There are no words to convey how very much she will be missed. Truly, Karen was God's great blessing and gift to us all.
Karen was preceded in death by her father, John R. Harvey.
Survivors include her husband, Richard Johnson of Eager, AZ, children, Joe McClellan, Chris McClellan (Tanya) all of Charleston, SC, Shannon Weiner (Adam) of AZ, mother, Mary M. Harvey, sister Joy West (James) all of Albany, GA, grandchildren, Riley McClellan, Ravyn Weiner, Slade Weiner, Adelaide Weiner, Ben Weiner, nephew, Ryan West (Danielle), great nephews, David West, John West, and great niece, Sally West.
Those desiring may make memorial donations in memory of Karen Johnson to the Georgia Baptist Children's Home and Family Services 9420 Blackshear Hwy SE, Baxley, GA 31513, or to First Baptist Church of Acree 4405 Sylvester Road, Albany, GA 31705.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
