Ms. Karen Lane Brown, 47, passed away on Monday, March 15, 2021. Her graveside service will be held on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Floral Memory Gardens in Albany, GA. Reverend Lorenzo L. Heard will officiate. Albritten's Funeral Service of Dawson, GA, is in charge of the final arrangements.
Ms. Brown will be dearly missed and leaves behind to grieve: her father, Dr. Art Brown; mother, Mary Ann Johnson Brown; sister, Molanda "Amy" Brown; stepmother, Ann Brown; paternal aunts, Alice Faye Hill, Willie Mae Williams, and Joan (Henry) Bryant; paternal uncles, Curtis (Vernon) Brown, Sr., Raymond Edward Brown, Lawrence Brown, Anthony Brown, Spencer Martin Brown, and Torin Brown; maternal great-aunts, Marie Johnson, Katie (Albert) Lanier, Sadie (Milton) Carter, and Walter Louise Hood; stepson, Corwin Showalter; stepsister, Michelle Allen; stepbrother, Kaz Muhammad; and a host of relatives, a multitude of friends, and church brethren and sisters in Albany, Georgia, and Opelika, Alabama.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.