Karen Lee Autry Kiefer, 69, of Albany, GA passed away Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Pruitt Health and Rehabilitation. Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at First United Methodist Church Chapel. Rev. Jim Morrow and Rev. Anna Miller will officiate. Interment will follow at 2:00 p.m. in Andersonville Natl' Cemetery.
Born in Albany, GA, Karen was a 1970 graduate of Albany High School and attended Albany Junior College. She accepted Christ as her Lord and personal savior at a young age and He was the one who has sustained her. Karen was formerly employed by the Dougherty County School System as an extended day care activity leader. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Albany.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Olin P. Autry and Katherine Tinsley Autry and her husband, Kevin Roy Kiefer.
Survivors include her "adopted brother", Claud E. Williams, Jr. and his wife Jane, Albany, GA, two cousins: Allen Autry, Jr. and his wife Kay of San Diego, CA and Mary Donna Harris, Lake City, FL and many special friends.
Her real happiness and joy was being a homemaker and wife to Kevin.
She loved all animals, especially her dog, Buddy, a Cairn Terrier. He gave her great joy and comfort. She will also be missed by her many cats.
In lieu of flowers those desiring may make memorials in memory of Karen Lee Autry Kiefer to First United Methodist Church, 307 Flint Ave., Albany, GA, 31701 or Guiding Eyes For The Blind, P. O. Box 97007, Washington, D.C., 20090-7007.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.