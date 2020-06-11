Karyn Bates McMath Bacon, age 38, passed away at home on June 9, 2020. A private family memorial service will be held Saturday, June 13 in the chapel of Aldridge Funeral Services in Americus, Georgia. The funeral home is significant to the family as it was originally the private residence of Karyn's great-grandparents, the late Mr. and Mrs. Robert Lee McMath, Sr. The service will be officiated by Rev. Thad Haygood, with interment following in Oak Grove Cemetery. There will be a celebration of life service for all friends and family at First United Methodist Church in Albany at a later date. Karyn was born July 12, 1981 in Albany, Georgia to Patsy Gunter McMath and William Bates McMath, Jr. After graduating from Westover High School, she attended the University of Georgia, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in Interior Design. Her most recent employment was with Kay Fuller & Sons as an interior designer. She was active in the River Sunday School class as a member of First United Methodist Church. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her daughters, Bates Augusta Bacon and Jane Lewis Bacon of Albany; sister, Amy McMath Calley of Marietta; sister and brother-in-law, Ginger McMath Miller (Brian) of Leesburg; niece, Anna Kate Miller; nephew, Carson Miller; uncle and aunt, Tom and Kathy Gunter; cousins, Wendy Wolfe, Brandi (Jim) Cheeley, and Thomas (Kelly) Gunter, all of Marietta. Karyn was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Leon Gordon Gunter of Elberton, and her paternal grandparents, Dr. and Mrs. William Bates McMath, Sr. of Americus. Karyn will be remembered as a loving and loyal mother, daughter, sister, and friend, who was well-known as an interior designer with a love of cooking and the colors purple and green. The family would especially like to thank the staff of Phoebe Hospice for their constant, attentive care, as well as Phoebe Cancer Center and Tisch Brain Tumor Center at Duke University. In addition, thank you to Cancer Ties and the entire community for their continual support of Karyn and her family. Karyn's many close friends from all walks of her life are a testimony to the person she was, and her legacy will live on through the memories created with her family, friends, and precious daughters. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bates & Jane Bacon Educational Fund Account C/O Adam Hutchins, Hutchins Clenney Rumsey Huckaby, PC, P.O. Box 72147 or Matt Rushton, AB&T, P.O. Drawer 71269, Albany, GA 31708. Contributions can also be made through Venmo @BatesJaneBaconEducationalFund. Aldridge Funeral Services at 612 Rees Park is in charge of these arrangements. To sign the online guest book and share your condolences with the family, visit www.aldridgefuneralservices.com.
