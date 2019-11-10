Kate Maddox Hale, 89, a loving mother of five children, seven grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren, passed away Thursday, November 7, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Lafayette Parish and husband, Edward Byron Hale, SR.; sisters, Dr. Emma Maddox Swindall and Myra Maddox Henderson, her son in law, Richard Edward Schirmer. She is survived by her children, Mellie Hale Schirmer,Susan Hale Rakel (Pierre),Rebecca Hale Young (Howard),Edward Byron Hale, Jr.,Thomas Michael Hale (Sharon). Grandchildren, Kaitlyn Schirmer Dennison (Kyle),George Pierre Bradford Rakel,Caroline Rakel Williams (Joe),Coley Young Cuttino (Judson),Laura Young Morgan (Billy),Jana Young Siegel (Josh),Matthew Thompson Hale. Great Grandchildren,Henry Bradford Rakel,Taylor Hollen Williams,Cecilia Pretto Cuttino,Quinn Howard Cuttino,Maddox Bayne Morgan. Sisters, Rebecca Maddox Miller, Sue Maddox Adams, Melinda Maddox Hollon and Brother, Michael Steven Maddox. Kate, daughter of Mellie Thompson and James Waitus Maddox and Susie Byrd Maddox, was born in Elba, Alabama. Kate graduated from Elba High School and The University of Alabama. She taught Science at Albany Jr. High School and Westover High School.Kate was an active member of Sherwood Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School and cherished her fellow Friendship Sunday School Class Members. Kate valued her membership in the Delta Kappa Gamma Teachers Society. Her memberships in The DAR and UDC where she held leadership roles were a source of great joy. Kate was a charter member of The Chehaw Chapter of the DAR. The family will receive friends at Sherwood Baptist Church at 2:00 Sunday, November 10 followed by a service in The Chapel of Sherwood Baptist Church at 3:00. Private interment at Crown Hill Cemetery.
