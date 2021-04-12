Katherine Amalia (Hudgens) Hitchcock died peacefully on April 12th, 2021 after a short illness. Born 9 days after Pearl Harbor was bombed to parents who worked on the Marine Corp base in Albany, Kathy's mom went to be with her parents in Atlanta while her father remained on the base. Kathy's father brought her a small Christmas tree when he met her two weeks after she was born, and that tree remained part of Kathy's Christmas decorations throughout her life. Daughter to Katherine Cox Hudgens and Harold Reeves Hudgens, Sr., Kathy grew up in Albany with her younger brother Huddy. Kathy graduated from Albany High in 1960, and attended Mercer College, before finishing her education degree at the University of Georgia. Kathy was a member of the Phi Mu sorority at UGA. After graduation, Kathy moved to Atlanta where she taught 1st grade, ran a summer camp, introduced folks to Cuisinart, and continued to cheer passionately for the Bulldogs. Kathy married Gene Hitchcock in 1973 at the Episcopal Cathedral of St. Philip in Atlanta. After their two children, Reeves and Jessica were born, Kathy and Gene returned to Albany, allowing their children to grow up close to both sets of grandparents. Kathy spent most of her teaching career in Albany, teaching third grade at Lake Park Elementary School. She retired in 2002 and filled her time being a steadfast friend to many, an attentive mom to her adult children, and biggest fan to her great nieces and granddaughter. She is deeply missed by her loved ones who find this goodbye to be too soon. Kathy was predeceased by her parents and her brother. She is survived by her devoted husband Gene, son Reeves, daughter Jessica (Mike), and granddaughter Alexa. If you would like to send flowers, please send them to your child, parent, grandparent, friend, teacher, neighbor, or spouse in honor of the care Kathy showed others. Memorial donations may be made to American Humane Society or Metastatic Breast Cancer Awareness, METAvivor.org, A memorial service will be held in the future, but for now remember and celebrate Kathy's life while enjoying the G-Day game this Saturday.

