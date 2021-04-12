Katherine Amalia (Hudgens) Hitchcock died peacefully on April 12th, 2021 after a short illness. Born 9 days after Pearl Harbor was bombed to parents who worked on the Marine Corp base in Albany, Kathy's mom went to be with her parents in Atlanta while her father remained on the base. Kathy's father brought her a small Christmas tree when he met her two weeks after she was born, and that tree remained part of Kathy's Christmas decorations throughout her life. Daughter to Katherine Cox Hudgens and Harold Reeves Hudgens, Sr., Kathy grew up in Albany with her younger brother Huddy. Kathy graduated from Albany High in 1960, and attended Mercer College, before finishing her education degree at the University of Georgia. Kathy was a member of the Phi Mu sorority at UGA. After graduation, Kathy moved to Atlanta where she taught 1st grade, ran a summer camp, introduced folks to Cuisinart, and continued to cheer passionately for the Bulldogs. Kathy married Gene Hitchcock in 1973 at the Episcopal Cathedral of St. Philip in Atlanta. After their two children, Reeves and Jessica were born, Kathy and Gene returned to Albany, allowing their children to grow up close to both sets of grandparents. Kathy spent most of her teaching career in Albany, teaching third grade at Lake Park Elementary School. She retired in 2002 and filled her time being a steadfast friend to many, an attentive mom to her adult children, and biggest fan to her great nieces and granddaughter. She is deeply missed by her loved ones who find this goodbye to be too soon. Kathy was predeceased by her parents and her brother. She is survived by her devoted husband Gene, son Reeves, daughter Jessica (Mike), and granddaughter Alexa. If you would like to send flowers, please send them to your child, parent, grandparent, friend, teacher, neighbor, or spouse in honor of the care Kathy showed others. Memorial donations may be made to American Humane Society or Metastatic Breast Cancer Awareness, METAvivor.org, A memorial service will be held in the future, but for now remember and celebrate Kathy's life while enjoying the G-Day game this Saturday.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Tags
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
- UN rights chief fears Myanmar heading to 'full blown conflict' with echoes of Syria
- Former Braves slugger Adam Duvall (2 HRs, 7 RBIs) lifts Marlins past Atlanta
- Atlanta United quarterfinal-bound in Concacaf Champions League after win over LD Alajuelense
- Biden will address a joint session of Congress on April 28
Garage
LARGE 2 Family Yard Sale, Sat. 04/17 7am-3pm. Yard Equipm…
Job
HTS Construction, Inc is now accepting applications for D…
Most Popular
Articles
- Deerfield-Windsor hires new boys basketball coach, strength and conditioning coordinator
- Curt O. Hall, Jr.
- Businessman Kelvin King announces plans to seek Senate seat
- Swamp Gravy officials hope 'A Stone's Throw' makes a big splash in Colquitt
- Suspect killed, 3 officers injured during police chase in Georgia
- Irish Santoria Powell Hammond
- James Andrew Moon
- David W. Morrell, Jr.
- Watson brings Bohemian vibe to downtown Albany
- Reports: Former Atlanta Falcon Phillip Adams kills five, himself
Images
Videos
Collections
- PHOTOS: Pets available for adoption this week at Moultrie Colquitt County Humane Society - April 8
- ON THE MARKET: Albany home in Spring Hill Estates features sunroom, gunite pool, heart pine flooring
- Best places to retire in Georgia
- ON THE MARKET: Lee County home features Gunite pool, media room, man cave
- Highest-rated restaurants in Atlanta, according to Tripadvisor
- PHOTOS: Albany State University Social Work Conference 2021
- Highest-earning counties in Georgia
- ON THE MARKET: Albany home in Merry Acres West in Lake Park School neighborhood
- Baby names losing popularity in the 21st century
- PHOTOS: Albany State University student luncheon recognizing alumni professionals
Newspaper Ads
-
Miss Daisy said:How far and wide are these COVID handouts going to reaching? Taxpayers are paying for people not to work, and now paying for them to get burie…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.