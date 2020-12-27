Kathryn (Kathy) Jean Owens, 61, of Albany, Ga, passed away on December 23, 2020 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. Kathy was born April 23, 1959 in New Jersey and grew up in Albany, Ga. Kathy graduated from Westover High School in 1977. No services will be held at this time.
Kathy worked for Attorney, Bill Underwood in Albany for several years before relocating to Panama City Beach, Fl. Where she worked for The State of Florida Department of Corrections for 29 years and later with Bay Medical Hospital for 10 years. Kathy had recently retired and returned home to be closer to her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dawson and Jean Owens of Albany, Ga., her father, Joseph Bracewell, and her twin brother, Kevin J. Owens.
Kathy is survived by her four brothers, Ronnie Owens, Albany, Ga., Chuck (Beth) Owens, Albany, Ga., Cliff (Martha) Owens, Albany, Ga., and Blant (Pam) Owens, Athens, Ga. Also, many nieces, nephews and lifelong friends.
Kathy has requested to be cremated with a private memorial service to be held at a later date.
Kathy loved animals, the beach, friends, and family.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send memoriam in memory of Kathy J. Owens to The Albany Humane Society at albanyhumane.org or The Humane Society of Bay County, Florida at adoptme.org.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.