Mrs. Katherine "Kat" Regina Taylor Peters, 62, quietly passed away on June 8, 2020, at Saint Francis Emory Hospital in Columbus, GA. Her graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Dawson, GA. Reverend Avery Jenkins will officiate. Mrs. Taylor Peters leaves to cherish her precious memories: a loving daughter, Latasha Monique Taylor; a sister, Bonita Taylor Hicks; a nephew Desmond Shantavious Tolbert; her uncle, Sidney (Yvonne) Taylor, Sr.; bonus siblings, James Beal, Jr., Henry Beal, Carrie Mincey, Ruby Frazier, and Pastor Janie Pierce; god daughters, Alicia Taylor, Candice Taylor, Jasmine Taylor, and Tiffany Walker; very special best friends, Patricia C. Hightower, Joanne T. Jolly, Dora B. Johnson, and Johnnie K. Daniel; many of the class of 1976, and a host of many sorrowing close relatives and friends.
