Kathleen Clayton Fiveash, 89, of Albany, GA died July 20, 2020 at her residence. Graveside funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Crown Hill Cemetery. Mr. Olin Hobby and Mrs. Saundra Horton will officiate. Face mask and social distancing will be respected. Born in Bainbridge, GA, Mrs. Fiveash had a home day care service for many years. She was a member of Beacon Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, H.A. Fiveash, parents, J. L. Clayton and Valda Rutland Brown Clayton, a son, Jimmy Fiveash, a brother, Catrell C. Clayton, and a great-great grandchild. Survivors include a son, C. Sharber Fiveash (Wanda), Albany, GA, daughters, Cha-Leen Daughtry (Larry), Orlando, FL, Mary Barwick (Ricky) and Cheryl A. Lee (Mike) all of Albany, GA, eight grandchildren, and nineteen great-grandchildren. To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.

To send flowers to the family of Kathleen Fiveash, please visit Tribute Store.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.

Service information

Jul 22
Funeral Service
Wednesday, July 22, 2020
11:00AM
Crown Hill Cemetery
1907 Dawson Road
Albany, GA 31707
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.