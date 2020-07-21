Kathleen Clayton Fiveash, 89, of Albany, GA died July 20, 2020 at her residence. Graveside funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Crown Hill Cemetery. Mr. Olin Hobby and Mrs. Saundra Horton will officiate. Face mask and social distancing will be respected. Born in Bainbridge, GA, Mrs. Fiveash had a home day care service for many years. She was a member of Beacon Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, H.A. Fiveash, parents, J. L. Clayton and Valda Rutland Brown Clayton, a son, Jimmy Fiveash, a brother, Catrell C. Clayton, and a great-great grandchild. Survivors include a son, C. Sharber Fiveash (Wanda), Albany, GA, daughters, Cha-Leen Daughtry (Larry), Orlando, FL, Mary Barwick (Ricky) and Cheryl A. Lee (Mike) all of Albany, GA, eight grandchildren, and nineteen great-grandchildren. To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
Service information
11:00AM
1907 Dawson Road
Albany, GA 31707
