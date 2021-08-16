Kathleen Hannon Naylor, 78, of Albany, GA died Monday, August 16, 2021 at her residence. A private family interment was held on Wednesday at Floral Memory Gardens Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday, August 19, 2021 from 5:30 PM until 6:30 PM at Mathews Funeral Home.
Mrs. Naylor was born in Sunderland, England to William and Hilda Hannon. She moved to United States at the age of twenty-one.
Mrs. Naylor and her husband were the owners of Southern Comfort Heating and Cooling for twenty years. Kathleen loved to travel and see all the sights. She liked the challenge of crossword puzzles and trivia games, and enjoyed watching PBS and BBC television shows. She was preceded in death by her siblings Hilda Thorburn, Ann Hore, Betty Carty, Billy Hannon, brothers-in-laws, Butch Naylor and Lee Naylor.
Survivors include her husband, Wayne C. Naylor of Albany, GA, daughter, Kathy D. Cooper, son-in-law, Jay Kimbro, grandchildren, Kathleen Lauren Cooper, Jessica Bennett (Nick) all of Athens, GA, siblings, Ronnie Stephenson, England, Trish Duarte-Pocinho, Australia, Brenda Kenney, England, Dennis Hannon, England, and Sheila Farmer, England, sister and sisters-in-law, Terri Naylor, Tampa, FL and Pat Bulloch, Columbus, GA, brother-in-law, George Naylor, Albany, GA.
Those desiring may make memorial donations in memory of Kathleen H. Naylor to American Cancer Society.
