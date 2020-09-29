Mrs. Kathleen L. Bashline, 83 of Leesburg died Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Pruitt Health in Albany, Georgia.
Born in Philadelphia, PA she was the daughter of Harry J. Cloran and Katherine Kopenhaver Cloran. She was a devout catholic and a member of Saint Teresa Catholic Church for over 40 years. Kathleen was a graduate of Little Flower Catholic High School in Philadelphia. She also graduated from Albany Area Vocational and Technical School in Albany and worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse.
She is survived by a brother, Joe Cloran of Doylestown, PA; a son Richard Jr. of Norman Park, GA; son Donald and his wife Lisa of Lake Blackshear, GA; daughters Peggy and Teresa of Leesburg, GA; daughter Susan and her husband Dave St. Onge of Phoenix, AZ; also surviving are four grandchildren Chris, Hilary, Amanda, and Rachael; and five great grandchildren Gavin, Will, Lilly, Scarlet, and Mason.
Visitation with family will be held at Kimbrell-Stern Funeral Home from 3pm to 5pm on Sunday, October 4, 2020. A rosary service will follow visitation. Kathleen will be laid to rest with her husband of 61 years, Richard E. Bashline Sr. at Andersonville National Cemetery on Monday, October 5, 2020 following a family only private graveside service.
