Kathryn Ann Hobbs White, 91, passed away Sunday, January 24, 2021 at Wynfield Park Nursing Home due to complications of Covid-19. Graveside funeral services will be conducted Thursday, January 28, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Riverside Cemetery, Albany, GA. Rev. Wesley Marshall will officiate.
Kathryn was born to Wilbur T. (W.T.) Hobbs and Annie Mead Scott Hobbs.
Kathryn and Elton White were married in 1949 and lived in Bridgeboro. Ga where she taught school and Elton farmed. Elton and Kathryn eventually moved to Cuthbert, GA where they were co-owners, along with Jimmy Ragan, of Lunsford Funeral Home from 1966-1992, in 1997 they moved to Moultrie, GA where Kathryn lived until 2019 when she moved to Albany, GA. While living in Moultrie, GA she attended Autryville Baptist Church.
Kathryn was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, she is survived by her sister, Helen Coxwell, Leesburg, GA and sisters-in-law, Inez White Ragan and Edna White Felmet and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers those desiring may make memorials in memory of Kathryn Ann Hobbs White to Autryville Baptist Church, GA. Hwy 33, Moultrie, GA, 31788.
Mathews Funeral Home
Albany, GA
229-435-5657
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.