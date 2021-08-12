Kathryn Broadwell Fazekas

Kathy passed away on August 9th, 2021. She was 86 years old and is finally reunited in heaven with her husband, who quickly swooped her up in his arms to dance. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 18, at St. Teresa's Catholic Church with an entombment service following for family and close friends at Crown Hill Cemetery mausoleum. Father Tom Guido will preside.
Raised in North Carolina, Kathy attended Mary Washington College in Fredericksburg, VA, graduating with a B.S. Degree. While there, she met the late Alex Fazekas, a midshipman at the U.S. Naval Academy. In 1956, Al was commissioned in the U.S. Marine Corps, and they got married. Kathy went on to complete a dietetic internship at St. Luke's Hospital in Cleveland, Ohio, and became a Registered Dietitian.
The Marine Corps brought them to Albany. Kathy worked for the Georgia Department of Human Resources as a Nutrition Consultant/Standards Surveyor Specialist, traveling throughout South Georgia inspecting hospitals and nursing homes ensuring they met state and federal dietary guidelines. She especially enjoyed conducting nutritional workshops. In 1984, she was elected the Georgia State Chairman for the Consultant Dietitians in Health Care Facilities.
Kathy also became very involved with the local chapter of The Daughters of the American Revolution and was ultimately elected Regent of the Thronateeska Chapter. This was a time-consuming, but rewarding leadership position in the DAR, working to foster patriotic citizenship and community service.
As an associate member of the Marine Corps League, she proudly participated in the League's meetings, projects, and activities. She loved the fun and camaraderie every Wednesday at Cracker Barrel for breakfast. Kathy also enjoyed attending American Legion activities with Al and circle group lunches at Porterfield United Methodist Church. She was a devoted member of St. Teresa's Catholic Church, where she loved listening to Yvonne play the organ while sitting with her friends Andrea and Dan Gillan.
An outstanding cook, she was widely known for her delicious blueberry cream cheese pies. But her specialty was cooking Al's favorite Hungarian foods and feeding her loving sons, Bill and Courtney. There were three places Kathy and Al most enjoyed spending time. One was the Driftwood Inn at Mexico Beach, FL, looking for seashells and watching sunsets with Peggy and Tom Wood. Another place was Brown's Wharf Inn in Boothbay Harbor, Maine, eating fresh lobsters with cousin Richard and Ana-Maria Quinn. And the third place was in Suwanee, GA, enjoying Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays with her beautiful granddaughters, Kathryn and Laura.
Kathy had a special angel in Clarkesville, GA. She loved going to lunch with her fun friend Mary Deiter and adored yellow hibiscus flowers. Her favorite song was Kitty Kallen's "Little Things Mean a Lot," and that song title truly defines the always thoughtful, giving life she lived.
Finally, Kathy was unable to celebrate her 85th birthday last year during the pandemic, but her dear friends Mark, Carol, Eric and Rebecca Davis made sure she had the most amazing party ever for her 86th birthday, this past May, on tropical St. Simons Island.
She was preceded in death by her treasured husband Alex, parents Richard and Marguerite, and sister Valerie Johnston. She is survived by her loving sons, Bill Fazekas, Albany, GA, and Courtney Fazekas, Suwanee, GA, wonderful daughter-in-law, Langhorne, cherished granddaughters, Kathryn and Laura, niece Sandra Ann Robinson, and grandniece Isabelle Robinson.
Please make donations to Thronateeska DAR, PO Box 71446, Albany, GA 31708, or to the Marine Corps League, PO Box 70971, Albany, GA 31708.
