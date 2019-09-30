Kathryn Hortense Turner, 87, of Albany, GA, died September 28, 2019 at Tifton Health and Rehabilitation. Funeral services will be held Tuesday at 11:00 AM at Mathews Funeral Home. Rev. David Miller, Elder Walt Deloach and Rev. Hilton Gillespie will officiate. Interment will follow in Rose of Sharon Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Turner was born in Moultrie, GA to the late David Calvin Wimberly and Kathryn Etta Sellers Wimberly and graduated from Moultrie High School. She moved to Albany, GA in 1957 and was employed with Southern Parts, Inc. and the ADICA Inner City Authority. Mrs. Turner was a member of The Grace Church of The Nazarene, and loved cooking and flowers. She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Carmichael Turner and her brother, Herman Wimberly.
Survivors include her daughter, Kathy (Alan Lewis) Turner of Tifton, GA, her grandchildren, Chance McDonald of Albany, GA, Alec McDonald of West Point, GA, Mason Lewis and Aeriel Lewis of both of Tifton, GA
The family will receive friends Tuesday from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM at Mathews Funeral Home.
Those desiring may make memorials in memory of Mrs. Turner to Grace Church of The Nazarene, 3000 Gillionville Rd., Albany, GA, 31721.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
Mathews Funeral Home
Albany, GA
229-435-5657
