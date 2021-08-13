Kathy Brizendine, 73, of Chillicothe entered into God's glory on Friday, August 13, 2021.
She was born Kathryn Ann Hoagland to parents Carl and Maxine, on June 4, 1948 in Muncie, IN. The Hoagland family (parents and siblings: Jim, Kris, and Mark) lived in Dunkirk, IN, until moving to Illinois where Kathy would graduate from Mundelein High School in 1966. She received her Bachelor's of Art in French at Central College, Pella, Iowa, and spent her junior year at the Sorbonne in Paris, France. Kathryn returned later to Muncie to finish her Master's Degree in French. She moved to Anderson, IN, met and married Max Brizendine in 1981. They lived in Albany, Georgia, where Kathy taught French (and later Japanese) at Albany High School. Kathy and Max celebrated 20 years of marriage, until Max's death in 2001. Kathy later moved to Chillicothe in 2012.
Kathy is survived by her three siblings and their spouses and extended families. This includes: her brother Jim (Marjorie) Hoagland, their sons and grandchildren: Randy (Miriah) and their children Carter, and Jackson Hoagland; Shawn Hoagland and his children William, Wesley and Whitney. Her sister Kris (John) Rollins and their children and families: Kara (Ryan) Angus and their children, Grant, Gracyn, Jude, and Fiona ; Joel (Meghan) Rollins and their son Tristan ; James (Anna) Rollins and their two sons, George and Charlie ; Jothan Rollins; and Chloe Watson and her son Knox . Her brother, Mark (Kathy) Hoagland and their children and grandchildren: Merideth and Paul Pitts; Hillary (Jordan) Furbish and their children Raylan, Arwen, Morrighan, Kellan, and Tamsyn; and Drew Hoagland.
Family has been of great importance throughout Kathy's life: starting with her immediate and extended in Dunkirk, IN; her marriage and life with Max in Albany, Georgia and her step-granddaughters, Christen and Carleigh, and including her "second Jarvis/Etheridge family", Beth, Annie, and Clay, Lindsey and Morgan. Through her teaching career, her students also have been as family. She was lovingly known as Ma Briz, Miss Briz, Mrs. Briz, and (just) Briz to so many of those students whose lives she touched and who touched hers. But ultimately, her greatest family achievement, was to receive Jesus Christ as her Savior from sin, and so to be received into His eternal family. Her final wish was to go home, to be with her Lord, and those of family and friends, who had gone on before. She was loved greatly and will be greatly missed. Her life touched lives. And she has known the greatness of God's love and is now experiencing the eternal blessings of being a part of His family, and has entered into His glory!
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 17, 2021 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with her brother-in-law, Pastor John Rollins officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Kingston. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME one hour prior to the service on Tuesday.
You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
