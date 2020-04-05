Kathy Jo Johnson, 59, of Leesburg passed away Wednesday, March 26, 2020.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Born March 28, 1960 in Albany, GA, Mrs. Johnson was preceded in death by her father, Robert Wayne Belcher, her grandmother, Martha Eason Rucker, her grandfathers, Charles Daniels and Joseph Rucker, and her sister, Kimberly Belcher Troup. She graduated from Dougherty County High School in 1978 and Meadows College in 1987. Mrs. Johnson was a member of Baconton United Methodist Church, where she served as the church secretary. She was a dedicated employee of Coats and Clark. Mrs. Johnson loved the beach, the mountains, and reading. She loved spending time with family and friends. She was selfless and always put others before herself. If she met you once, you were a friend for life. She had a smile and laugh that was contagious to all. She was the epitome of what a mother is.
Survivors include her husband, Ronnie Lee Johnson; her mother, Charlotte Sydney Belcher; children, Jeremy David Harrell, Joshua Daniel Harrell & wife, Anna Davis Harrell, and Justin Dale Harrell; grandchild, Autumn Mackenzie Harrell; brother, Robert Brent Belcher & wife, Jessica Ann Harrell; sister, Kandace Belcher Greenwell & husband, Ron Greenwell; several cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
Special thanks to the Cancer Treatment Centers of America in Newnan, GA and Kayla Mitchell Huffman for going above and beyond for her physical care.
Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home is in charge of arrangments.
