Albany, GA
Kathy Williams
Funeral services for Mrs. Kathy Bonney Williams, 63, of Albany will be held Saturday, January 9, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Saint Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 2605 Sylvester Road, Albany, Georgia 31705. Rev. Willie Bagley will officiate. Interment will follow at Saint Paul Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends TODAY, Friday, January 10, 2019 from 4-6 PM at Poteat-Wakefield Funeral Directors, 1015 Cedar Avenue, Albany, Georgia 31701.
Poteat-Wakefield Funeral Directors
Albany 229/436-3615
