A graveside service for Mary Katrina Lewis of Cordele will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Zion Hope Cemetery. In accordance with the Covid-19 requirements, face masks or face coverings are required and seating will be limited because of social distancing. The family will speak with friends following the service. Katrina passed away November 3, 2020 at Fellowship Home of Cordelia Manor. Born in Dougherty County, she was the daughter of the late S.G. Hutto and Mary Middleton Hutto. Katrina was a homemaker and an active member of Antioch Baptist Church where she very much enjoyed her Bible Study group She was an integral part of the everyday operations on the family farm. She served on the State ASCS Committee and was active in the Wenona Homemakers Club. Most of all she loved her family and enjoyed the time she had with them, whether it be family get-togethers or just sitting around the kitchen table.Katrina is survived by her son and his wife, Darryl and Sheree Lewis of Cordele; two grandsons, Caelan Lewis and Anthony Brown, Jr. and his wife, Maggie; and a great-grandchild, Barrett Brown. The family would like to say a very special thank you of appreciation to all her caregivers at Fellowship Home and Reflections Hospice. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Antioch Baptist Church, 706 Antioch Road, Cordele, GA. 31015 would please the family. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com.
