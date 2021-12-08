Kay Rycroft Akridge, 74, of Lake Blackshear, GA, died December 7, 2021 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Mathews Funeral Home. Rev. Steve Purnell and Rev. Rick Hamilton will officiate. Interment will follow in the Warwick United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Kay was born on August 15, 1947 to Dorothy and James Rycroft. She grew up in East Point, GA and graduated from Russell High School. She met the love of her life, Ronnie, on a blind date while visiting family in Worth County, Georgia. They married in 1965 and were married for 48 years.
Kay owned and operated Akridge Commercial Interiors for over forty years and moved to Lake Blackshear in 2003. She was a member of Warwick United Methodist Church and the Anchor Sunday School Class. Kay never met a stranger, and her contagious smile would light up a room. She enjoyed reading, cooking, good music and dancing. She loved to travel and visit new places, but also enjoyed nothing more than sitting on her back porch looking out at the lake. She was the best storyteller and always kept everyone around her laughing. Her passions were her kids, grandchildren, friends, and church family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald D. Akridge, Sr.
Survivors include her children, Allyson Jones (Blake) and Ronald D. "Bo" Akridge, Jr. both of Albany, GA, three grandchildren, McKenna Jones and her fiancée, Matthew Fox, Sarah Parker Jones of Athens, GA and Jonathan Jones of Albany, GA.
The family will receive friends on Saturday from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm at Mathews Funeral Home.
Those desiring may make memorial donations in memory of Kay Rycroft Akridge to the Warwick United Methodist Church at 199 Magnolia Street, Warwick, GA 31796.
