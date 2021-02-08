Kaye Joiner Taylor, 75, of Mechanicsville, VA, formerly of Albany/Leesburg, GA, was reunited in heaven with her loving parents, Perry Lee and Virginia Cook Joiner, Sunday, January 31, 2021. She is survived by her children, Stacey Bradshaw (Chris) and W. Scott Taylor (Mary); 5 grandchildren, Paden Vargo, Caroline, Zachary, and Lillian Taylor, and Madilyn Bradshaw. Her greatest joy was the time she spent with her family. She remained a true child at heart, always having a stuffed animal close by. Madilyn made sure her Grammy would forever have "Pink Bunny" with her. While services will be private, the family encourages those that remember Kaye to celebrate her life with sparklers, pin wheels and laughter. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to your local animal shelter.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
- The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines
- Explosives are missing from the nation's largest Marine Corps base and an investigation is underway
- Kansas City Chiefs place assistant coach Britt Reid on administrative leave after car crash hospitalized two children
- A skier was mauled by a bear in Alaska and rescued by helicopter
Home
- Bedrooms: 2
- Bathrooms: 1
For Rent 2BR/1BA home w/carport on Kinchafoonee Creek, Le…
Free
$25
8 ROUNDS of 200 Grain 35 Remington, Still in box, $25. Ca…
Most Popular
Articles
- Medicaid expansion deal would stay put in Warnock, Ossoff bill
- Lee County adds seven more football signees, ups total to 50 over four-year span
- Congressional Democrats strip Georgia representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of committee assignments
- Three shootings reported in two-hour span in Albany
- LORAN SMITH: Gordon Dixon epitomized the title of coach
- Adam Inyang a true 21st century renaissance man
- Seniors are having trouble getting Covid-19 vaccines. These cousins set up a system to help
- Ducan P. "Tommy" Thompson
- Jan Schroeder Rodd
- Bertha Lee Marshall
Images
Videos
Collections
- ON THE MARKET: Leesburg home features lava rock kitchen island from UGA legend Fran Tarkenton's home
- ON THE MARKET: Contemporary Albany home located in golf club features fountain, gunite pool
- PHOTOS: Pets available this week for adoption at Moultrie Colquitt County Humane Society - Feb. 1
- CELEBRITY ON THE MARKET: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Cobb County estate is for sale for $7.5 million
- PHOTOS: These pets are available for adoption at Moultrie Colquitt County Humane Society - Feb. 9
- Biggest source of tax revenue in every state
- Cities with the most vacant homes
- Most expensive military weapons and programs
- Podcasts to Listen To: Noire Histoir and the best Black History Month podcasts
- When can I get vaccinated? And answers to 30 other coronavirus questions
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.