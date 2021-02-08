Kaye Joiner Taylor, 75, of Mechanicsville, VA, formerly of Albany/Leesburg, GA, was reunited in heaven with her loving parents, Perry Lee and Virginia Cook Joiner, Sunday, January 31, 2021. She is survived by her children, Stacey Bradshaw (Chris) and W. Scott Taylor (Mary); 5 grandchildren, Paden Vargo, Caroline, Zachary, and Lillian Taylor, and Madilyn Bradshaw. Her greatest joy was the time she spent with her family. She remained a true child at heart, always having a stuffed animal close by. Madilyn made sure her Grammy would forever have "Pink Bunny" with her. While services will be private, the family encourages those that remember Kaye to celebrate her life with sparklers, pin wheels and laughter. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to your local animal shelter.

