Keith Bernard Bronner of Albany, GA died Tuesday, September 29, 2020. Funeral service will be held Monday, October 5, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Alphonso Dawson and Sons Funeral Home, Atlanta, GA.
Keith Bernard Bronner was born February 9, 1971, in Albany, Georgia. On September 29, 2020, heaven's doors opened and welcomed him home. He accepted Christ at an early age and has always remained faithful throughout his life.
Keith attended the Dougherty County Public School System. He was a member of the Monroe Comprehensive High School Class of 1988. While growing up in Dougherty County, Keith was active in the Boys Club of America for ten years and was recognized as the Youth of the Year. After graduating high school, he attended DeVry University and received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management.
Upon completing college, Keith advanced in the field of Financial Planning and served as a Financial Advisor for over 20 years. Keith was an active member of Genesis 049 Masonic Lodge for 16 years where he served as the Worshipful Master for 3 years.
Keith was big on family and touched the lives of many people in a special way. He enjoyed traveling, outdoor grilling and family gatherings. He was preceded in death by his father, the late Deacon Cornelius McDowell.
He leaves his memories to be treasured by, his loving and devoted wife of 14 years, Bernessa Bronner of Atlanta, GA; a caring mother, Jeanette Bronner McDowell, of Albany, GA; a daughter, Janae Bowman Bronner of Atlanta, Georgia; siblings, Jason McDowell of Tallahassee, FL and Carla McDowell of Ft. Gaines, GA; a God-Sister, Stefanie Roberts Newman (Kim) of West Chester, OH; a loving mother-in-law, Frances Tarplin of Atlanta, GA; a brother and sister-in-Law, Melvin and Angela Taylor, a nephew, Eric Tarplin, and a host of uncles, aunts, family members and friends.
