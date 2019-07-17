Kelvin Jerome Davis, 49, of Albany, GA died Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Committal will be held Thursday at 4:00 p.m. at Westview Cemetery in Ashburn, GA. Dr. Donny D. Green, Sr. will officiate.
Kelvin was born in Albany, GA to Ozell Davis and Clara Mae Crockett. He graduated from Dougherty High School and received his Associate's Degree from Valdosta State College. He worked as a shop foreman with RPM Corp. Kelvin was of the Christian faith.
Mr. Davis is survived by his daughters, Karyssa Coston and Kelsea Davis; his grandchild Kingston Whitehead; his mother Clara Mae Crockett; and his siblings, Veronica Crockett, Enrico Crockett, Vickie Davis, Janis Dawson, Ozell Leon Davis, Jr., Charles Johnson, Audrey Bogan Jackson, and Patrina Bogan. He is preceded in death by his father Ozell Davis, Sr., and his brother Douglas Brown.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday evening from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Mathews Funeral Home.
To sign our online registry or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
Mathews Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, GA 31721
(229) 435-5657
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.