Celebration of Life Services for Mr. Kelvin Alonzo "Pee Wee" Gilford-Palmer, 58, of Albany will be held at 11:00 A.M. at Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Greater Second Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 302 Adkins Street, Albany, Georgia 31705 with Rev. Lorenzo Heard, Pastor, officiating. Viewing will be at the church on Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 10AM-Until the service hour. Please feel free to sign the online guestbook by visiting our website at www. poteatfhllc.com
Poteat Funeral Home
Albany 229/436-3615
