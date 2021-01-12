Kenneth Brilant Maples, 86, of Albany, Georgia, died unexpectedly on Monday, January 11, 2021, from heart failure.
Kenneth was born April 29, 1934, in Hartsfield, Georgia. He attended public school in Moultrie, Georgia. Following public school, Ken completed technical school at what is now the South Georgia Tech as a diesel mechanic. He served honorably as a Specialist 2nd Class (E5) in the U.S. Army as a combat engineer in Korea from 1954 to 1957, receiving the Good Conduct and National Defense Service Medals. After completing Army Service in 1957, he married Janice Tolbert of Atlanta, GA and they settled in Albany, Georgia. He worked and retired from the Marine Corps Logistics Base as a lead mechanic in the Repair Division for 34 years. Ken served with distinction as a Master Mason where he received his 50 year apron of (FA&M) at Dougherty Lodge 591 from 1969 to present (57 years).
Ken is survived by his wife of 63 years, Janice Maples, Albany; his sons, Alan Maples (Tina), Leesburg, and Bruce Maples (Jane), Albany; his grandchildren: Dana Maples (Phil Anderson) Leesburg, Georgia; Kara Maples (Brian Hansen), Leesburg, Georgia; Alan Maples, Jr. (Lori Kate Thomas), Hiram, Georgia; Elizabeth Moncrief (Will) (Albany, Georgia); Harris Maples, Albany, Georgia; and Laura Maples, Albany, Georgia; his great-grandchildren, Liam Rothfuss, Leesburg, Georgia; Axl Wellington, Leesburg, Georgia; and Piper Wellington, Leesburg, Georgia.
Ken is preceded in death by his parents, Bernice and Leta Maples of Moultrie, Georgia; a brother, Serrell Maples (Moultrie, Georgia); a sister, Betty Fae Wolmack (Brunswick, Georgia); and his youngest son, Darren Craig Maples (Albany, Georgia).
Friends and family may visit at the Maples Family residence, Albany from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday, or call 436-6417.
Viewing will be held at Kimbrell-Stern Funeral Home, Albany, this day, January 15, 2021 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Following Covid-19 requirements, services will be held following at 11 a.m., Saturday, January 16, at the Crown Hill Cemetery, Albany. Mr Lonnie Mathis from Sherwood Baptist Church, Albany, will officiate. Burial will be at Crown Hill Cemetery and serving as pallbearers will be Kenneth's grandsons, Alan Maples, Jr., Harris Maples, Will Moncrief, Liam Rothfuss, and Axl Wellington, and friends of family, Brian Hanson, Leesburg, Georgia, Phil Anderson, Leesburg, Georgia.
You may sign our online guestbook and share your own special thoughts with the family of Mr. Maples by visiting Kimbrell-Stern's website at www.kimbrellstern.com.
