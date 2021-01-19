Kenneth Edward Shiver, 61, of Albany died Monday, January 18, 2021 at Lee County Health and Rehabilitation in Leesburg.
Private memorial services will be held at Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home. Rev. Joe Poitevint and Rev. Donnie Burke will officiate.
Born February 22, 1959 in Camilla, GA, Mr. Shiver was the son of the late Lewis Edward Shiver and Mary Ann Howell Shiver. He was preceded in death by a sister, Patty Stamps and a step-brother, Terry Irvin. Mr. Shiver was a heavy equipment mechanic at the Marine Corp Logistics Base of Albany. He was a member of Pinecliff Baptist Church and attended First Freewill Baptist Church of Albany.
Survivors include his wife, Karen Shiver of Albany; a son, Joshua Edward Shiver of Albany; a brother, James A. Shiver and wife, Peggy, of Camilla; his step-mother, Eva Shiver of Albany; step-sister, Glenda Apperson; nephews and nieces, Leslee A. Shiver, Lily Shiver, Abigail Shiver, Annie Shiver Barnaby and husband, Cortney.
Memorials may be made to Pinecliff Baptist Church, 8193 Pinecliff Rd, Camilla, GA 31730 or Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital, Lights of Love (supportphoebe.org).
Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
