Kenneth Jon Norberg, age 49, of Smithville, passed away at Wilson Hospice House in Albany on Sunday, February 21, 2021. Kenneth was born May 4, 1971 to Ken and Sarah Norberg. Kenneth was a graduate of Monroe Comprehensive High School in 1989. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Americus. Kenneth sang in several ensembles with First Baptist Church of Albany.
Funeral services will be held at First Baptist Church on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 11:00 AM with Rev. Keith Parks officiating. Burial will follow at 2:30 PM in the Leila United Methodist Church Cemetery, 3079 Ellenton Omega Rd. Omega, GA. 31775. Pallbearers will be the Sunday School class from First Baptist Church.
Mr. Norberg is survived by his parents Ken and Sarah Norberg of Smithville; two sisters, Rene(Todd) Chesnut of Fayetteville and Michelle(Bobby) Bailey of Tall, FL.; also surviving are several nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and extended family members.
The family suggests memorial contributions to be made to First Baptist Church Music Ministry, 221 South Lee St. Americus, GA. 31709.
