Kenneth "Ken" Rhodes

Tifton, GA
Kenneth "Ken" Jeffery Rhodes
Mr. Kenneth "Ken" Jeffery Rhodes, 55, passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany.
A private graveside service was held Saturday in Irwinville Cemetery with Brother Daniel Araujo and Elder Walter Todd officiating. His nephews and great nephews will serve as pallbearers.
Mr. Rhodes was born August 16, 1964 to Ruby Inez McGee Rhodes of Albany and the late Cecil Curtis Rhodes. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his brother, Cecil Gerald Rhodes and nephew, Justin Ball. Mr. Rhodes attended Providence Primitive Baptist Church in Doles and was an Information Technology Specialist with Gulf Stream Aerospace. He graduated from Worth County High School in 1982 where he was an honor graduate. Ken attended ABAC and received his Associate in Arts degree then Ga. Southwestern where he completed his Bachelor's Degree in Chemistry. He was an avid Georgia Bulldogs football fan and loved to fish. Ken was very family oriented and had spent the last four years caring for his Mother while he worked from home. He was a man of faith and active in his church when not attending to his Mother.
Mr. Rhodes is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Phyllis and Jimmy Ball of Macon; his brother and sister-in-law, Curtis and Wanda Rhodes of Baconton; his nephews Michael Reed, Curt Rhodes and Philip Reed; his nieces, Ali Thomas and Katelyn Ball; three great nephews and two great nieces.
Flowers accepted or donations may be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital, PO Box 1000, Dept 142, Memphis, TN. 38148-0142
Albritton Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements. You may sign the online guest register at www.albrittonfuneral.com.
Tifton, GA 31794
(229) 382-7550
