Kenneth Leslie Krivos, 76, of Leesburg, GA passed away, Friday, July 9, 2021 at his residence. Funeral services will be conducted Monday, July 12, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Leesburg. Dr. Josh Posey and Rev. Calvin King will officiate. Interment will follow in Leesburg Cemetery with military honors.
Born in Elizabeth, New Jersey, Mr. Krivos had resided in Leesburg, GA since 2012 moving from Granite Falls, NC. He was an Army veteran serving in the Vietnam War, a member of the American Legion Post # 30 and retired from Philip Morris USA as their sales manager.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin Krivos and Agnes Elizabeth Tarcy Krivos
Survivors include his wife Dorothy J. (Dottie) Krivos, Leesburg, GA, daughters, Jennifer Ann Krivos, Boynton Beach, FL, Rachel Lynn Murphy, New Market, AL and Katherine Grace (Katie) Fox, Leesburg, GA, brother, Richard Krivos, Stuart, FL and grandchildren, Jordan Krivos, Landen Murphy, Kayla Murphy, Ashton K. Fox and Madison Fox.
The family will receive friends Monday, July 12, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until the service hour at First Baptist Church of Leesburg.
Those desiring may make memorials in memory of Kenneth L. Krivos to Annie Armstrong World Mission, P. O. Box 116543, Atlanta, GA, 30368-6543, First Baptist Church of Leesburg, 135 Main Street E., Leesburg, GA, 31763 or American Legion Post # 30, 2916 Gillionville Road, Albany, GA, 31721.
