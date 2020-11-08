Kenneth M. Guilbeau, 73, of Steinhatchee, FL passed away after a short bout with cancer on 09/11/2020 at Haven Hospice in Chiefland, FL.
He was born in Albany, GA and lived most of his life in Leesburg and Sylvester, GA until retiring from MCLB Albany, in 2007. At that time he moved to Steinhatchee, Fl.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mitchell Guilbeau and Gwendolyn Seanor, and his brother, Larry Guilbeau. He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Sue L. Smith-Guilbeau; son, Brian (Jessica) Guilbeau of Fredericksburg, VA; daughter Michelle (Richard) Hernandez of North Pole, AK; Grandson Brock M. Guilbeau, Fredericksburg, VA; step son, Darien (Terri) Smith of Sylvester, GA; Step Grandaughters Morgan (Seth) Dunn and Brittany (Scott) Holt; and five step great grands; nephews Paul (Sonja) Guilbeau of Quitman, GA and Chris Guilbeau of Leesburg, GA.
He served in the US Navy as a plane captain and crew chief on the USS Bennington and USS Ticonderoga. He did two tours to Viet Nam, and was a proud veteran, belonging to the American Legion and VFW.
Ken worked for MCLB Albany for 30 years as a heavy equipment mechanic. He enjoyed playing his guitar and singing at the local American Legion and various other places. He liked to fish, make knives and do woodworking; attend shooting and NHRA events.
Services will be held in Leesburg, GA at a later date. In lieu of flowers, you may make a contribution to American Legion Post #291, P O Box 220, Steinhatchee, FL 32359 or Haven Hospice, 311 North East 9th Street, Chiefland,
FL 32626
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.