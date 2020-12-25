Kenneth Ray Crain, 66, of Lee County, GA, died December 23, 2020 at his residence. Graveside funeral services will be held at 11 am Monday, December. 28, 2020 at Crown Hill Cemetery. Rev. Danny Evans will officiate. Please observe social distancing guidelines.
Kenneth was born on February 3, 1954 in Princeton, IL to the late Alvin and Irene Crain. He grew up in Illinois and moved to Albany GA in 1975. Kenneth owned and operated Crain Repair Service.
In addition to his parents Kenneth was preceded in death by a sister Nancy Crain and brother Cecil Crain. Survivors include his wife, of 44years, Melinda Crain of Leesburg, GA, two sons Richard Crain of Leesburg, GA, Michael Crain of Winder, GA, brothers Melvin Crain (Sue Ann) of Leesburg, GA, Phillip Crain of TX, Elmer Crain of IL, Jim Crain, sisters Mary Brown (Randall) of MO, Joyce Marshall (Ron Coin) of IL, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In lieu of flowers those desiring may make memorials to The American Cancer Society. (donate3.cancer.org)
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
Mathews Funeral Home
Albany, GA
229-435-5657
