Kenneth Wayne Corn, Sr., 80, of Newton died Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 15 at Travelers Rest Freewill Baptist Church with interment in the church cemetery. Rev. David Wolfe and Rev. Malcolm Parker will officiate.
Born March 7, 1941 in Gainesville, GA, Mr. Corn was the son of the late Merrill Lee Corn and Ruby Nell Rice Corn. He was also preceded in death by sister, Eloise Nuckels and brother, Edsel Corn. Mr. Corn was a member of Travelers Rest Freewill Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon. He was a retired Police Officer.
Survivors include his wife, Sherry Bentley Corn of Newton; his children, Kenneth Wayne Corn, Jr. of Newton, Tammy Marie Corn of Newton, Ashley Hopkins (Brian) of Leesburg; two grandchildren, Adalyn Hopkins and Aiden Hopkins.
Visitation will be from 10 - 11 a.m. Tuesday, before services, at Travelers Rest Freewill Baptist Church.
Memorials may be made to Travelers Rest Freewill Baptist Church, c/o Larry Ethridge, 3784 Travelers Rest Rd, Newton, GA 39870.
Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
