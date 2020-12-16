Kevin Gary Owens, 53, of Lee Co., GA passed away, Wednesday, December 16, 2020 in Lee Co., GA Graveside funeral services will be conducted Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Crown Hill Cemetery. Rev. Mark Walker will officiate. Social distancing and masks will be expected.
Born in Titusville, FL, Kevin had resided in the Albany, GA and Lee Co., GA area most all of his childhood and adult life. He formerly owned Iron Head Transport Company and was previously employed with H & L Transport and a member of Albany First Free Will Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Stacy McCants Owens, Lee Co., GA, son, Jacob Kevin Owens, Lee Co., GA, daughters, Katelyn Owens McCray (Josh), Cordele, GA, Haley Morgan Owens, Lee Co., GA, Lindsey Ann Owens, Lee Co., GA, his mother, Joyce Hammond Owens, Albany, GA, sisters, Robin Dawn Owens, Albany, GA, Tracey Jill Sommer, Tallahassee, FL, niece, Jessica Celeste Peterman, Leesburg, GA and nephew, Jonathon Tyler Sommer, Tallahasse, FL.
