Kevin Len Haire, 43, of Leesburg, GA, passed away on December 19, 2020 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. Graveside funeral services will be conducted on Thursday, December 24, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Leesburg Cemetery. Rev. Bobby Paul will officiate.
Kevin was born January 20, 1977 in Albany, GA. He attended Byne School and was a graduate of Westover High School, class of 1996, where he was an accomplished athlete. He excelled in track, cross country, and in 1993 Kevin was runner up in wrestling state finals for 125lbs weight class. Kevin attended Darton College and had resided in Albany, GA all of his life before moving to Leesburg, GA two years ago.
Kevin had been employed as butcher with Mikes Country Store, Harveys, and Salt Lick. He enjoyed spending time with his children and family. Kevin was a member of Kinchafoonee Baptist Church. Kevin was preceded in death by his mother Pamela Gail Haire.
Survivors include three children, Pamela Walker of Albany, GA, Lillian Haire, and Abigail Haire, his father, Victor Haire, his sister, Lesley (Nick) Henderson, and his Fiancé, Mandy Roberts all of Leesburg, GA, his aunts and uncles, Patsy (Harold) Hobbs of Lee County, Phil (Pam) Haire and Becky (Larry) Grier all of Riverdale, GA and Bruce (Tricia) Haire of Leesburg, GA, his only nephew, Peyton Henderson of Lee County, and numerous cousins.
