Kevin Louis Hatcher, 53, of Baker County, died Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at his residence. Funeral services will be conducted Friday, July 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Milford Baptist Church. Rev Preston Wilson will officiate. Social distancing and face masks are encouraged. Born in Moultrie, GA to John Louis and Irma Brown Hatcher, Kevin was a life-long farmer, who loved salt-water fishing, horses, bird dogs and quail. He was a great husband, father, son, brother, and friend to all. Kevin was a member of Milford Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his father, John Louis Hatcher. Survivors include his wife of twenty-eight years, Jennifer Lee Hatcher, son, Troy Easton Hatcher (Carlee), all of Leary, GA, daughter, Kaylee Hatcher Lawrence (Joe), Arlington, GA, mother, Irma Brown Hatcher, Leary, GA, sister, Lynn Hatcher Smith (Ken), Arlington, GA, five nephews, and one niece. The family will receive visitors Thursday evening from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Mathews Funeral Home. Those who desire may make memorial donations in memory of Kevin Louis Hatcher to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908. To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.

