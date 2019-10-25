Albany, GA
Kevin Leo Smith
Mr. Kevin Leo Smith of Albany, Georgia, transition on Monday, October 21, 2019 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. Funeral Services will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Friday, October 25, 2019 at Greater 2nd Mt. Olive Baptist Church Sports Complex in Albany, Georgia. Interment will follow in New St. James Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Oakfield, Georgia.
Elliott Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
