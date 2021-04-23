Khloe Renea Adkins, 4, of Worth County, GA, died April 22, 2021 at her home in Worth County, GA. Services will be held Monday at 2:00 PM at Mathews Funeral Home. Father Thomas Raines will officiate.
Khloe was born on December 23, 2016 in Albany, GA and had lived in Worth County for all of her short life. Khloe was a sassy little girl who loved her family and animals unconditionally. She was always on the go making sure everyone around her was happy from the little jokes she would tell to all her stories. She was loved by all she knew. She loved being outside with her mommy and daddy and always have her green bug juices and chicken donalds.
Survivors include her parent, Joseph and Michelle Adkins and her baby sister, Lilla Anne Adkins, her maternal grandparents, Danie Doyle of Albany and (Debbie Doyle deceased) and Charmane Schofield Georgiana, AL, Paternal grandparents, Anne Adkins of Worth County, GA and Robert (Cindy) Adkins of Branchland, WV, her aunt, Leslie (Wade) Douglas of Vero Beach, FL and Jeanette (Dennis Lillis) Doyle of Albany, GA.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM Monday at Mathews Funeral Home.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
Mathews Funeral Home
Albany, GA
229-435-5657
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.