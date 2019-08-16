Kisa McClendon

Ms. Kisa L. McClendon, 54 of Marietta formally of Albany, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at her residence in Marietta.
Homegoing Services will be conducted, Saturday, August 17, 2019, at 11:00AM at Christ Harvest Missionary Baptist Church, 1219 Centennial Avenue. Pastor B. L. Richardson will officiate. Interment will follow in the Riverside Cemetery, 200 Cotton Avenue. Visitation will be held on today, Friday, August 16, 2019, from 9:00AM until 8:30PM at the funeral home. The family will receive friends at the home of Ms. McClendon's sister, Velma Bell, 407 South Valencia Drive in Albany.
M. L. King Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, Georgia 317013615
