Kitty Ann Tomlinson, of Albany, died Saturday, July 25, 2020 in Blakely, GA. A memorial service will be held Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Crown Hill Mausoleum Chapel. Rev. Debbie Cone will officiate. Due to Covid 19, we will follow CDC guidelines and require masks and social separation.
Kitty graduated from Albany High School, Albany Junior College and continued to pursue her degree in accounting. She was a gifted dancer and started taking dancing at the age of 3 from Sue Woodall Murdock. Kitty was a student of Janice Ferguson and continued her dancing career into her early adult life with Maude Evelyn Murphy's dance studio. At the age of 16, she was offered an audition with the New York Rockettes. At the age of 50, she could still do a series of cartwheels. Kitty retired from Brad Lanier Oil Company.
Kitty was preceded in death by her parents, Julian Tomlinson and Beverly Bridges Tomlinson, and 2 brothers, Charles and Dennis Tomlinson.
She is survived by a sister, June Haynes Staines (Roy), a brother, Douglas Tomlinson (Linda), a son T J Blazer and several nieces and nephews.
Those desiring may make contributions to Avalon United Methodist Church, 3018 Gillionville Rd., Albany, GA 31721.
A thank you goes to Early County Nursing Home staff and the staff at LifeBrite Community Hospital of Early.
To share your thoughts with the Tomlinson family, you may visit our website at www.kimbrellstern.com.
