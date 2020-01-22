Albany, Ga.
Koltyn Wayne Phillips
Koltyn Wayne Phillips, stillborn infant son of Keith and Chelsey Phillips of Albany, GA, died Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. Graveside funeral services will be held Wednesday at 1:00 PM at Leesburg Cemetery. Mr. Ross Powell will officiate.
In addition to his parents, survivors include his paternal grandparents, Mike and Laura Phillips and maternal grandparents, Chris Westmoreland all of Albany, GA and the late Tracy Westmoreland, great-grandparents, Ronnie and Mary Preskitt of Perry, GA, Mack Haynes of Lee County, GA and Mike and Gwen Zolomy of Albany, GA, aunts and uncles, Kylie Westmoreland of Albany, GA, Kelly (James) King of Lee County, GA, Josh (Taylor) Veal of Sasser, GA and Anthony Phillips of Conyers, GA and a host of extended family.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
Mathews Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, GA 31721
(229) 435-5657
Koltyn Wayne Phillips, stillborn infant son of Keith and Chelsey Phillips of Albany, GA, died Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. Graveside funeral services will be held Wednesday at 1:00 PM at Leesburg Cemetery. Mr. Ross Powell will officiate.
In addition to his parents, survivors include his paternal grandparents, Mike and Laura Phillips and maternal grandparents, Chris Westmoreland all of Albany, GA and the late Tracy Westmoreland, great-grandparents, Ronnie and Mary Preskitt of Perry, GA, Mack Haynes of Lee County, GA and Mike and Gwen Zolomy of Albany, GA, aunts and uncles, Kylie Westmoreland of Albany, GA, Kelly (James) King of Lee County, GA, Josh (Taylor) Veal of Sasser, GA and Anthony Phillips of Conyers, GA and a host of extended family.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
Mathews Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, GA 31721
(229) 435-5657
To send flowers to the family of Koltyn Phillips, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.