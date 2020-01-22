Albany, Ga.
Koltyn Wayne Phillips
 Koltyn Wayne Phillips, stillborn infant son of Keith and Chelsey Phillips of Albany, GA, died Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. Graveside funeral services will be held Wednesday at 1:00 PM at Leesburg Cemetery. Mr. Ross Powell will officiate.
In addition to his parents, survivors include his paternal grandparents, Mike and Laura Phillips and maternal grandparents, Chris Westmoreland all of Albany, GA and the late Tracy Westmoreland, great-grandparents, Ronnie and Mary Preskitt of Perry, GA, Mack Haynes of Lee County, GA and Mike and Gwen Zolomy of Albany, GA, aunts and uncles, Kylie Westmoreland of Albany, GA, Kelly (James) King of Lee County, GA, Josh (Taylor) Veal of Sasser, GA and Anthony Phillips of Conyers, GA and a host of extended family.
Jan 22
Graveside Service
Wednesday, January 22, 2020
1:00PM
Leesburg Cemetery
Hwy 32
Leesburg, GA 31763
