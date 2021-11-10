Kristin Taylor Allen, 27, of Lee County, GA, died November 10, 2021 at her residence. Funeral services will be held Sunday, November 14, 2021 at 3:00 PM at Unity Baptist Church in Sylvester, GA. Rev. Dan Story and Rev. Dudley Cook will officiate. A private family interment service will be held at Riverside Cemetery.
Taylor was born in Albany, GA on July 19, 1994 to Chris and Sandy Utz. She was raised in Sylvester and graduated from Worth County High School in 2012. Taylor graduated from Darton College and had been employed as a Labor and Delivery Nurse with Phoebe Putney Hospital since 2019. She was a member of Sherwood Church and loved to sing and Crossfit.
Survivors include her husband, Derek Allen and her children, Paisley Allen, Lindy-Kate Allen and Jackson Allen all of Lee County, GA, her parents, Chris (Tonya) Utz of Lee County, GA, her mother, Sandy (Mark) Edwards of Macon, GA, her siblings, Marissa (Brandon) Gonzales, Sara-Beth (Paul) Utz and Hunter Utz, all of Lee County, GA, her step-siblings, Gage Griffin and Banks Griffin both of Lee County, GA, her in-laws, Derek and Robin Allen, Sr. of Sumner, GA and her sisters-in-law, Destiny (Ryan) Hickox of Valdosta, GA and Maddie Allen of Worth County, GA.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM until 3:00 PM Sunday at Unity Baptist Church.
Those desiring may make memorials in memory of Taylor to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention at AFSP 199 Water Street, 11th Floor, New York, NY 10038, or supporting.afsp.org.
