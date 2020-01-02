Albany, GA
Lamar Fisher
Lamar Fisher, 81, of Albany, GA died Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Willson Hospice House. A Memorial Service will be conducted at 1:00 PM January 3, 2020 at Stonebridge Country Club.
Mr. Fisher was born on August 5, 1938 to the late William H. and Annie Laurie Teems Fisher. He grew up on a large cattle ranch in South Carolina where horses were the main mode of transportation. Mr. Fisher went on to become an Arabian Horse Trainer for most his life. He was a resourceful man who could fix most anything that was broken. Mr. Fisher loved the outdoors. Golf was his passion and he played very well. He drove the Christmas Train at the Albany Mall for the last 10 years bringing joy to many children. Mr. Fisher was an eight year Veteran of the United States Air Force having faithfully served his country in both peacetime and the Vietnam War.
Survivors include his beloved wife, Jean Fisher of Albany; his daughters, Marlene Fisher Hopkins (Jimmy) of Woodstock and Debbie Fisher of Macon; his son, Heath Fisher (Renee) of Evans; stepsons, Bill Barber of Leesburg and David Barber (Kim) of Sylvester; grandchildren, Alex Bowman (Brad), Tyler Ledford (Christina), Michael Tate Ledford (Ashley), Natalie Smith (Austin), Joshua Hopkins, Jacob Hopkins, Harrison Fisher (Brittany), Lane Fisher, Sam Fisher, Emily Thompson, Katie Thompson, Eli Fisher, Dillyn Barber, Justin Barber, Kamryn Barber and Kassidy Barber; 11 great-grandchildren and a brother, Claude Fisher.
Mr. Fisher was preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers and 2 sisters.
