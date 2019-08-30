Lamonte Muff
Albany, GA
Lamonte Denard Muff
Mr. Lamonte' Denard Muff, 28 of Albany, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital in Columbus, Georgia.
Homegoing Services will be conducted, Saturday, August 31, 2019, at 11:00AM at First Monumental Faith Ministries, 1506 Radium Springs Road where Reverend Roosevelt Carter, I serves as pastor. Bishop Derrick Mike will officiate. Interment will follow in the Second Mount Zion Baptist Church Cemetery, 1010 Old Pretoria Road. Visitation will be held on today, Friday, August 30, 2019, from 9:00AM until 8:30PM at the funeral home. The family will receive friends at 2414 Leonard Avenue and 2840 Burlington Road in Albany.
Martin Luther King Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, Georgia 317013615
(229) 435-4813

Tags

Stay Informed

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.