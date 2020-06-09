Lane Draper, 60, of Leesburg, GA died Sunday, June 7, 2020 at his residence. Memorial services will be held Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Philema Road Baptist Church. Rev. Aaron McCulley will officiate. The family will receive friends at the church from10:00 a.m. to 11:00 am. Social distancing will be required; if you are planning to attend, please wear a mask, if you do not have a mask, one will be provided for you. Born and raised in Albany, GA, Lane was the owner of Albany Paint and Construction since 1979. He attended Philema Road Baptist Church, he always had a project going, enjoyed fishing and watching the Braves play. Lane was preceded in death by his mother, Bonnie Cloud Draper, and siblings, Joyce Lunsford and Dale Fuller. Survivors include his wife, Janet L. Draper, Lee County, GA, his daughter, Shauna Graham (Jason), Enterprise, AL, his son Brandon Draper (Amanda), Smyrna, GA, four grandchildren, Marlee Kersey (Austin), Kylee Graham, Tanner Graham, and Mason Draper and his siblings, Raleigh Draper, Juanita Carter, Beverly Draper, his twin sister Jane Spriggle, all of Lee County, GA, and Ruby Reece (Gary), Dahlonega, GA. To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com. Mathews Funeral Home Albany, GA 229-435-5657
