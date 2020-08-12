Sheila "Laquita" Chapman Thomas, 88, of Jasper, GA died August 11, 2020 at Piedmont Mountainside Hospital. Graveside funeral services will be held on August 14 at Little Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. Rev. Mark Poole will officiate. Mrs. Thomas will lie in state at the Ideal Baptist Church on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.
Mrs. Thomas was born on December 1, 1931 to the late Marvis and Irma Chapman. She grew up in Macon County, GA near the town of Ideal. Mrs. Thomas graduated from Ideal High School. She attended Bessie Tift Baptist College and also attended a business school in Macon, Georgia. She was a good provider for her family Robby and Pam; a loving wife, mother, and friend. She was a devoted Christian and loved to spread the word of Christ. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Ronald Thomas and son, Robert (Robby) Chapman Studdard.
She moved to Jasper in September of 2018 into assisted living, The Retreat at Jasper, to be closer to her daughter. She developed wonderful friends with the residents and the staff of The Retreat.
Survivors include her daughter, Pam Studdard Fredebeil of Jasper, GA, a step-son, Joel Thomas and a step-daughter, JoBeth Matchett, both of Newnan, GA, her grandchildren, Carly Chapman Wood, Miami, FL Sara H. Jenkins Fredebeil (Chris), Cleveland, GA, Heidi Fredebeil and Matthew Hill (Crystal), both of Flowery Branch, GA, several other grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Those desiring may make contributions in memory of Mrs. Thomas to The American Lung Association, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Covid Research.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit the website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.